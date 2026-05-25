Pirbright Cricket Club’s women’s section – the Phoenixes – enjoyed a successful day in hot conditions on Sunday, winning two matches.
Both of the Pirbright Phoenix women’s softball teams were in home action, with the I’Anson League side venturing over to Bisley for their encounter against Headley, Whitehill and Bordon.
The Pirbright Phoenix captain lost yet another toss and Pirbright were invited to have a bowl by the visitors.
Disciplined bowling supported by tight fielding restricted the visitors to a chaseable 261 from 16 overs, with sides starting their innings on 200.
The pick of the Pirbright Phoenix bowling attack were H Roberts (three for 24 off four overs) and T Diggins (two for 24 off four overs).
Pirbright’s reply got off to a flyer, with C Lowe and J Sawyer putting on 42 for the first pair. Having gone past the Headley, Whitehill and Bordon total, Pirbright’s final pair just needed to bat their overs without any major drama and avoid losing wickets.
Pirbright posted a final score of 306 to win the match by a comfortable margin of 45 runs. Pirbright’s top batters in their successful run chase were J Sawyer (27 off 13 balls) and T Diggins (17 off 13 balls).
Pirbright’s Surrey Tier Two side welcomed the newly-formed Merrow to the Green. Batting first Merrow steadily compiled runs all the way down their pairs, posting a very respectable final total of 290.
The wickets were shared by the home bowling attack, with five bowlers each grabbing a Merrow scalp. L Cockrill (one for 16 off three overs) was the pick of the Pirbright bowling attack.
Pirbright scored 309 in their reply to win by 19 runs and complete a perfect day for the Phoenixes, with two wins out of two.
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