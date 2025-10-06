Guildford City are five points adrift at the bottom of the Combined Counties League Premier Division South following a 4-0 defeat at second-placed Abbey Rangers last Saturday.
On a breezy day Guildford made a terrible start. After three minutes a hopeful long ball forward caused confusion between defender and goalkeeper, giving Dave Orisatoki the simple task of netting.
When Abbey’s keeper misdirected a clearance Kai Zini gathered the ball and passed to Tobi Falodi, whose shot was turned wide. Minutes later Falodi got forward and saw a powerful effort clear the bar from 25 yards.
After 16 minutes Guildford went two behind. A blind pass made while playing out of their own penalty area gave Brad Marshall possession and he made no mistake.
Guildford keeper Marvin Wood made two good saves and in the final moments of the half they had two good chances to pull a goal back.
A low cross was cleared to Falodi, whose low shot was saved by Cairo Richards, then Guildford put together a great move which finished with Jordan Skeene shooting over from 15 yards.
Almost immediately after the break Guildford came close, Falodi’s cross from the right being headed just wide by Ben Drake.
For much of the match there was little between the sides except finishing. Abbey’s third goal came on 66 minutes when the tall figure of Alfie Inman rose highest at the back post to head home a corner. Shortly afterwards Abbey were awarded a penalty which Jordan Sarfo fired home.
With a minute remaining Guildford had one more chance. In a tussle of legs in the box Tobi Shoyoye found space to shoot but his effort while falling was sliced wide from 12 yards.
City’s man of the match was Kai Zini, who ran and chased for the cause until he could run no more.
Barry Underwood
