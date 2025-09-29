Westfield won 2-1 at home to Southall in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellas picked up a welcome three points after playing their first league game for nearly a month, comfortably cruising past an ill-disciplined Southall side.
After a number of poorly-judged tackles in the first half, it was no surprise when Southall’s Elon Fraser saw red just before the break after picking up a second booking.
Two excellent finishes from Tom Dryer either side of half-time put the home side firmly in control.
The opening goal arrived in the 41st minute when Finn Evans was slipped in down the right-hand side and produced an excellent ball across to Dryer, whose finish crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.
Dryer got his second of the afternoon on 48 minutes when he beat two men on the left-hand side and bent a superb finish into the far corner to make it 2-0.
However, the visitors grabbed what ended up being a consolation with 15 minutes to go when Anthony O’Connor scored to make it 2-1, creating a nervy ending to the game for home supporters, although the Field hung on to claim a much-welcomed three points.
The club held their annual partnership day on Saturday with Goldsworth Primary School, who provided 22 mascots along with players from Horsell Martians Football Club.
Lots of students and parents attended, swelling the crowd to more than 200.
Among the students in attendance was Zidan, who dreams to play for Westfield one day, and received a signed shirt and got a picture with Yellas striker Finn Evans on the day.
Westfield will be in action in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, when they will host Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Brentwood Town (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.