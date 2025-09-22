Westfield progressed to the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy with a penalty shoot-out victory at home to Bognor Regis Town on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellas won 4-3 on penalties after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bognor in the second qualifying round tie at Woking Park.
After a lacklustre first half the home side took the game to their visitors after the break and broke the deadlock bang on the hour mark when Tom Dryer crossed for Finn Evans to head home.
Westfield created and spurned further chances to wrap the game up before the visitors drew level six minutes from time when Lennie Smith bundled home from close range.
In the shoot-out Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent made a superb full-length save to deny Preston Woolston and win the tie.
The victory capped a special day for Westfield, who had the FA Trophy on display at Woking Park after being lent the trophy for the day by current holders Aldershot Town.
Westfield have been drawn at home to Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Brentwood Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy. The tie is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 4.
Westfield will host Southall in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday (3pm).
