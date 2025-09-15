Westfield produced a superb performance to draw 2-2 at home to National League South outfit Horsham in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
The Yellas came so close to creating a huge upset against their Step 2 opposition, but a scrambled effort by Horsham’s Isaac Philpot meant honours finished even in front of a crowd of 401 at Woking Park and the two sides faced a replay at Horsham for the right to host Folkestone Invicta in the third qualifying round.
The visitors created their first opportunity of the afternoon in the 17th minute when James Roberts’ curling effort forced Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent into his first save of the match.
An even first half saw the two teams separated by Rhys Murphy’s penalty in the 26th minute, with Horsham leading 1-0 at half-time.
The hosts emerged from the break a much more confident outfit and deservedly drew level when Manolis Gogonas produced some excellent work down the right and created the opportunity for Finn Evans to slide home Westfield’s equaliser in the 66th minute.
Seven minutes later the Field were in dreamland when Kiye Martin found the back of the net at the second time of asking after Horsham keeper Lewis Carey had saved his initial header.
The visitors got back on level terms in the 78th minute to force a replay when Philpot forced the ball home after a goalmouth scramble.
Despite 12 minutes still remaining, the Step 2 visitors didn’t seriously threaten Westfield until they produced an injury-time onslaught, but the Field held on for a famous draw against their higher-ranked opposition.
Westfield will entertain fellow Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Bognor Regis Town at Woking Park in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, September 20 (3pm kick-off).
