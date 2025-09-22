Westfield exited the FA Cup with a 6-0 defeat at Horsham in their second qualifying round replay.
Lucas Rodrigues gave the hosts the lead in the seventh minute, and Charlie Hester-Cook put Horsham 2-0 up on 20 minutes.
Billy Nutbeam’s own goal in the 61st minute made it 3-0, and Shamir Fenelon put Horsham 4-0 up on 75 minutes.
Greg Luer made it 5-0 in the 90th minute, and James Roberts scored Horsham’s sixth goal of the evening in stoppage time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.