Two first-half goals were enough for Camberley Town to leave the Spectrum with all three points in a 2-0 victory over Guildford City on September 27.
During their current barren spell Guildford have had some good moments and have deserved more than they have achieved - but the first 45 minutes of this encounter was not one of those occasions.
Looking innocuous in attack and vulnerable at the back, City looked like a side at the foot of the table. The second half saw an improved performance, with chances in front of goal in what gradually became a scrappier match.
Early in the game young goalkeeper Marvin Wood saved well low down to his left - the first of a number of saves that kept Guildford in the game.
On ten minutes Kai Zini did well on the left, cutting in along the byline, but his effort from an acute angle went into the side netting. The visitors then saw two headers go close, the first of which was saved spectacularly by Wood.
Similar to Zini, Manny Acheampong reached the byline, but with options in the box limited the danger passed.
On 28 minutes the visitors took the lead with a cross driven into the box that was headed home by Mikey Milchev-Szczpaniak.
Robbie Mundow then glanced a header wide for City, before on 36 minutes Camberley scored a goal nearly identical to their first. Another cross evaded the home defence and Milchev-Szczpaniak once again headed home at the back post.
Immediately Manny Acheampong rounded the Camberley goalkeeper, but a covering defender averted the danger. Late in the half the visitors again came close, and Kai Zini for City shot just over the bar.
Guildford, with three substitutes on from the bench, were much improved after the break. Three minutes into the half City missed a golden chance to get back into the game. Kai Zini played a ball across the box, but Manny Acheampong volleyed the ball over an open goal from five yards.
Minutes later a ball across the box was met by Alex Stingelin, whose low drive was blocked at full stretch by a defender. After a nice passing move Charlie Bland ran into the box, but his effort went just wide.
The game became scrappier as it went on, and Camberley were largely content to hang on to their two-goal lead. Acheampong saw an effort from an acute angle saved by the keeper’s foot. Once again it was not Guildford’s day in front of goal.
Camberley woke up late on and an effort was deflected just over the bar. In stoppage time Guildford’s man of the match Marvin Wood made a fine double save to prevent further misery for City.
Guildford: Marvin Wood, Tobi Falodi, Jerry Antwi (Darnell Jon-Peter 46), Jaiden Chang-Brown, Bryan Edwards, Alex Stingelin, Charlie Bland (Tobi Shoyoye 75), Robbie Mundow (Jordan Skeene 46), Manny Acheampong, Kai Zini (Azeez Elegushi 75), Joe Atkin (Frank Boamah 46). Referee: Ben Maskery. Attendance: 84.
Following this defeat Guildford found themselves propping up the Combined Counties League Premier Division South table with one win and four points from their first 11 games.
Guildford are next in action on October 11, when they will welcome Fleet Town to the Spectrum for a Combined Counties League Premier Division South fixture kicking off at 3pm.
Barry Underwood
