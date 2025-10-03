A young Guildford City side lost 2-0 at home to a more experienced North Greenford United team in the Combined Counties League Premier Challenge Cup on October 1.
In many ways it was an underwhelming game, with little goalmouth action at either end - but positives were clear for City. Throughout the game Guildford matched their opponents and generally there was little between the sides.
Although attempts on goal were limited, City did look dangerous in the opening quarter of the match. Early on Sonny Cooper cut in along the byline but his attempted pass to a colleague was intercepted.
On 19 minutes Charlie Bland did well to find space on the right but his dangerous cross just evaded Jordan Skeene and the chance was gone.
Left-back James Orton left the field with an injury on 37 minutes and North Greenford started to look more dangerous. City’s defenders started snatching at clearances, and they were made to pay when Juan Castillo fired into the roof of the net in the 42nd minute.
A series of substitutes entered the fray during the second period, but City’s young side found it difficult to make headway.
The game was decided on 58 minutes when a North Greenford penalty was quite rightly awarded. Charlie Casey stepped up to the mark, only to be denied by a Marvin Wood save. Sadly for City, Rahim Jude-Boyd reacted first to net from the rebound.
The game’s only other significant opening came in the final moments when Casey jinked in and out before seeing his effort blocked.
Guildford: Marvin Wood, Ogaga Edward (Lorrel Walker 46), James Orton (Malachai O’Connor 37), Alexander-William Nwadike, Bryan Edwards, Alex Rodway-Brown (Ben Matthews 50), Freddie Robins, Luca Le Page (Kai Zini 56), Sonny Cooper, Charlie Bland (Azeez Elegushi 62), Jordan Skeene. Referee: Tom Murray. Attendance: 52.
Barry Underwood
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.