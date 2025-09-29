Amid the ironies, another is that both Bashir and Jacks came through the Surrey youth system – playing much of their early cricket at Guildford, alongside another Ashes tourist in Ollie Pope – but the former could not find a place in his home county’s professional playing staff and instead moved to Somerset. He looks set to move on from there now, given Leach and all-rounder Archie Vaughan have blocked his passage.