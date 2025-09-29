Bowled out for 147 on the opening day – Dan Lawrence’s 36 the modest best as spinners Liam Dawson and Washington Sundar claimed three wickets apiece – the visitors seemed poised for a second defeat of the season when Hampshire reached 154 for three by the end of the opening day. But seamer Matt Fisher claimed two wickets in opening over of the second and from there Hampshire slid to 248 all out as Chahar and off-spinner Lawrence’s two victims apiece were augmented by left-arm spinner Ralphie Albert’s two for seven in seven overs on his first-class debut.