Robin Byrne will become Woking’s new managing director on July 1.
He will succeed Emanuele Palladino, who has served as the club’s chief executive for the past year and is stepping down to pursue other interests.
Byrne joined the club’s executive team in March, quickly establishing himself as a driving force behind several key initiatives.
He brings more than 22 years of leadership experience across multiple business sectors. With a strong background in sales, marketing and commercial strategy, he is expected to lead the club into its next phase of growth and development.
Woking chairman Todd Johnson said: “We are delighted to confirm Robin as our new managing director.
“In the short time he’s been at the club, Robin has demonstrated clear leadership, and is creating a positive and winning culture and a strong vision for the future.”
Palladino played a key role behind the scenes, helping to navigate the club through a very uncertain and tumultuous period in its history. He was instrumental in securing a deal for the sale of the club from the previous ownership group to the new one.
Johnson said: “We appreciate Mani’s dedicated service to the club and all of his positive contributions over the past year. The most important thing to me is that we were able to save the club, keep it going and make the transition to the new ownership group.”
Palladino added: “It’s been an honour to have been a part of the journey of this amazing club.”
Byrne said: “It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to help lead this historic club. Football has always been a personal passion. All three of my sons have played at academy level, and as a local resident I’ve supported Woking FC for years. I understand the club’s heritage and its vital role in the local community.
“After speaking with the new ownership group and key leaders at Woking FC, I knew right away that I wanted to be part of this exciting new chapter. I’m committed to helping foster a strong team culture and a shared set of values that unite everyone, both on and off the pitch.
“This is a team effort, and I want to express my sincerest appreciation for our incredibly loyal Woking fans, sponsors, commercial partners, staff, players, coaches, volunteers, the Cards Trust, the Woking Borough Council, and for the support throughout the community. I look forward to working closely with all of you to help the club reach its full potential.
“Together, we are Woking.”
Neal Ardley’s Woking squad will return to training at the end of June and their first home pre-season friendly is against Championship side Portsmouth on July 15 at 7pm. For tickets visit https://wokingfc.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/SelectType?fixtureId=11953 or email [email protected]
Woking’s warm-up games will begin with a trip to the Metropolitan Police on July 12 at 1pm. After the Portsmouth match they go to Cray Valley on July 19 at 3pm, host a Tottenham Hotspur XI on July 26 at 3pm, and play a Fulham XI at Motspur Park on July 29 at 7pm in a game with a 500 capacity for which Fulham are selling the tickets. Their last friendly is at home to an AFC Bournemouth XI on August 2 at 3pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.