Woking Football Club’s under-13 girls’ team have made club history by winning the Junior Premier League, becoming the first girls' team in the club’s academy to lift a trophy.
Guided by their manager Owen Sims, the under-13 girls went through the season unbeaten, winning 11 out of their 12 league fixtures and scoring more than 60 goals.
The young Cards showed remarkable consistency and determination throughout the season, battling hard against strong opposition from across the south of England.
Their triumph marks a significant achievement for the players and coaches involved, and signals a bright future for girls' football at the club.
Academy manager Matt Winter praised the team: "All at the academy are extremely proud of the achievements of the group this season.
“They've worked incredibly hard all season, and to see them make history as the first girls' team at Woking FC Academy to win silverware is really special."
Woking’s girls’ youth academy runs from under-12 to under-16 level and provides a pathway into the club’s women’s first team. All sides train twice a week and play Saturday matches in the Junior Premier League.
The girls’ youth academy is part of Cardinals in the Community, which was launched in 2004 to grow and nurture links between Woking Football Club and its local community.
In 2019 Cardinals in the Community became a charity, operating independently but maintaining close links with the club. It aims to use the power of sport to benefit the community.
A spokesperson said: “Our vision is to be one of the non-league’s leading community schemes - delivering educational and sport-related projects throughout Woking as befits a leading non-league football club, contributing to local borough initiatives that will positively impact on crime prevention, education, health and employment.”
