Woking have signed 22-year-old central midfielder Jack Turner from Scottish Championship club Queen’s Park, writes Jonnie Green.
Southampton academy product Turner played for the club from 2019 until 2023 and turned professional there in July 2021.
He was an unused substitute for an FA Cup fourth round tie against Coventry City in February 2022 and made five EFL Trophy appearances for Southampton’s under-21 side.
A loan move to Braintree Town in the National League South followed in January 2023 and Turner scored twice in 16 appearances.
After departing Southampton in June 2023, Turner moved up to Scotland to join Queen’s Park.
He signed a three-year contract and made his debut in a goalless draw with East Fife in the Scottish League Cup, with East Fife winning 4-2 on penalties. In September 2023 he scored his first goal for the club in a 3-2 loss to Raith Rovers.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “With the exception of Harry Beautyman, who predominantly plays closer to the front players, we need to find more goals from the deeper positions.
“Jack’s played a lot of games for a 22-year-old and has proven to be very durable while scoring regularly over the last two years in the Scottish Championship.
“He’s a relatively local boy too, having been a product of the Southampton academy and growing up about an hour away from Woking.
“Of course he will need to work really hard, but he looks to play forward and scores all types of goals. We are all looking forward to working with him and seeing his continued development.”
