Josh Hutchinson won gold for Woking Swimming Club on the final weekend of the South East Regional Age Group Championship in Winchester.
Session one began with the 14-year-old boys’ 200m individual medley preliminaries. Alexander Song came sixth in 2:25.03 and Takara Hasegawa-York eighth in 2:27.22. Both swam personal bests to reach the final.
In the girls’ 1500m freestyle Abby Whittaker (13) was fifth in 18:54.54, beating her personal best by 15 seconds to reach the summer nationals. The boys’ 800m freestyle saw Hutchinson (14) come second in 9:09.55.
Session two began with Song (14) and Hasegawa-York (14) finishing seventh and eighth respectively in the boys’ 200m individual medley final.
In the girls’ 50m backstroke Fran Johnson (14) was 13th in 33.81 and Erin Henderson (14) was 27th with 35.08. The boys’ 50m freestyle saw Hutchinson (14) come 11th with 27.23.
The girls’ 200m breaststroke saw Ailsa Wotherspoon (12) come 14th in 3:10.13. In the boys’ 200m butterfly James Toghill (13) was 19th in 2:59.19, while Hutchinson (14) came fourth in 2:25.44 to reach the final and Hasegawa-York (14) was 16th in 2:34.68.
In the girls’ 100m freestyle Whittaker (13) was 11th in 1:04.35 and Maria Stamenova (13) was 14th with 1:04.69. Ellie Macleod (14) finished fourth in 1:00.38 to reach the final. In the boys’ 100m backstroke Song (14) was 19th with 1:11.58.
In the boys’ 200m butterfly final Hutchinson (14) finished fourth in 2:23.28. The girls’ 100m freestyle final saw Macleod (14) break 60 seconds for the first time, clocking 59.54 to take bronze.
Session three opened with the boys’ 50m breaststroke in which Daniele Zummo (13) swam 39.14, finishing 19th, and Morgan Shaw (13) clocked 39.84. Song (14) came seventh in 34.45 to reach the final.
In the girls’ 50m butterfly Ailsa Wotherspoon (12) was 11th in 33.64, Keeley Thomas (13) came 23rd with 32.95, Eva Selden (14) finished 13th in 31.69 and Fran Johnson (14) was 26th with 32.69.
The boys’ 200m backstroke saw Hasegawa-York (14) come tenth in 2:29.28. In the girls’ 200m freestyle Whittaker (13) was tenth with 2:18.59 and Macleod (14) came second in 2:12.32 to reach the final.
The boys’ 100m butterfly saw Hutchinson (14) come tenth, Song (14) 21st, Israel Marango (14) 23rd and Hasegawa-York (14) 25th. In the girls’ 100m breaststroke Wotherspoon (12) finished 19th in 1:31.25.
The finals saw Song (14) come eighth in the boys’ 50m breaststroke with 35.43. Macleod (14) took silver in the girls’ 200m freestyle in 2:09.35.
Session four began with the boys’ 50m backstroke and Song (14) came 13th in 32.17. In the girls’ 50m freestyle Stamenova (13) came fourth in 29.20 to reach the final and Selden (14) was 24th with 29.94.
The boys’ 400m freestyle saw Hutchinson (14) grab his first regional gold in 4:23.07. In the girls’ 400m individual medley Wotherspoon (12) came sixth in 5:55.47 and Whittaker (13) was 12th in 5:37.44, both personal bests. Stamenova (13) rounded off the championship by finishing sixth in the girls’ 50m freestyle final in 29.08.
