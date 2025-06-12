Woking Football Club have confirmed the departure of Dan Moss following the expiry of his contract, writes William Bewsey.
The 24-year-old defender joined the Cards from Millwall in May 2022 and made 122 appearances across the next three seasons.
Ever dependable whether it was at right-back or centre-back, Moss was also awarded the Young Player of the Year award for the 2022-23 season, when he made 48 appearances as Woking reached the National League playoffs for the first time.
The 2024-25 season saw Moss score his first three professional goals with strikes against York, Forest Green Rovers and Aldershot Town at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Director of football Jody Brown said: “In the short time we worked together I can only say good things about Dan - he bounced back well from the injury and played a big role in our uplift and eventual survival. He’s played a lot of games for the club and will be remembered fondly I am sure.
“We’d have liked to have kept him, but the lure of moving home was appealing to him. But we have always had contingencies in place for this outcome that’ll keep us on track and within our structure.
“He’s a great lad. I wish him well and look forward to when we come up against him this season.”
A Woking spokesperson added: “Everyone at the club thanks Dan for his efforts over the past three seasons and wishes him all the best for the future.”
Born in Worcestershire, Moss was on the books of Burnley in 2018-19 and Millwall from 2019-22 without playing any games for either of them.
He played five matches on loan to Lancaster City in 2018-19, a further 26 games on loan to Yeovil Town in 2021-22, and four League Two appearances for Leyton Orient during another loan in 2021-22.
