Gymnasts from Woking Gymnastics Club competed in the Adams Shield competition during British Gymnastics’ Men’s Artistic Club Team Championships at Basildon Sporting Village in Essex on June 7 and 8.
Meanwhile younger Woking gymnasts Edward, William and William performed some great routines to help the South East team win bronze at the under-12 Regional Teams Competition.
These new potential stars are following in the rich traditions of a club which started life as Pyrford Gymnastics Club in 1967.
It quickly outgrew its first premises and then moved around Woking borough, first to Horsell and then to Monument School. In 1984 the club changed its name to Woking Gymnastics Club - reflecting its commitment to the wider Woking community - and moved to a new facility at the Kingfield Sports Ground where it remains today.
Three world level gymnasts started their journey to success at Woking.
Ross Brewer was a three times British champion in men's artistic gymnastics who won two gold medals at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.
Kelly Hackman competed for Great Britain at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. Kelly and her parents Ralph and Tricia decided to move house from Watford to Woking to be "nearer to the better facilities of the Woking Gymnastics Club".
They were followed by Grant Gardiner, who represented Wales at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.
In 2020 the club opened its Elite Training Centre a mile from Kingfield to help it continue to provide high quality gymnastics coaching to more than 1,500 participants every week. For more information visit https://www.wokinggymnastics.co.uk/
