Woking have signed two more new players and kept an existing favourite for another year, writes Jonnie Green.
The Cards have recruited 24-year-old versatile defender Aaron Drewe from National League North side Oxford City on a one-year deal.
Drewe joined Queens Park Rangers at the age of nine and represented QPR throughout all youth levels. He had loan spells at Chelmsford City and Oxford City before making his QPR debut in January 2022. Later that month he joined National League side Weymouth on loan for the remainder of the season.
He returned to Loftus Road and went on to make 13 first-team appearances before being released by QPR last summer upon the expiration of his contract.
Drewe returned to Oxford City, where he went on to make 37 appearances, including March's FA Trophy quarter-final against the Cards.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We’ve liked Aaron for a while. Our scout singled him out while watching Oxford City in preparation for our Trophy game last season, and both Neal and I have come up against him at former clubs and admired him.
“He’s 24, can play right-back, left-back or in midfield. He played right centre-back against us in the Trophy, so offers a lot to the squad.
“He’s already played multiple times in the Championship for QPR, and he’s now played a lot of games in this division and the one below over the last four years, rarely missing a game. Those experiences will hold him in great stead.”
Also joining Woking, from newly promoted National League North side Worksop Town, is 22-year-old attacking midfielder Luke Hall.
Hall has signed initially until the end of the 2025-26 season, but Woking have an option to keep him for a second year.
He is a Sheffield Wednesday academy product, having spent four years in the Owls’ youth set-up which saw him represent England at under-15 level.
After having trials with Brentford, Hall joined Worksop Town in January 2022, with the club then playing their football at step four in the Northern Premier League Division One East.
In his first full season with Worksop, they were promoted as champions, before finishing fifth in their first season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
Last season Hall played a key role in a second promotion in three seasons, scoring ten times and being named in the Northern Premier League Team of the Season after Worksop defeated Guiseley in the playoff final to win promotion to the National League North.
Jody Brown said: “I’ve been tracking Luke since the middle of last season, and enquired to try to get him here in January.
“We weren’t able to get it done, but I continued to follow his progress and was delighted to see him win promotion and get named in the division’s Team of the Year.
"He’s left-footed, technically good, has athletic qualities, can play either side or even centrally off a striker. He’s different to what we’ve got, and we think he can develop and evolve within our group quickly. After six months of looking at him from afar, we are glad he’s here."
Defender and midfielder Tunji Akinola, 26, has signed a one-year contract extension at Woking.
Akinola started his career at West Ham United, coming through the academy. He featured 33 times in League Two on loan at Leyton Orient in 2020-21.
A permanent move to Partick Thistle followed in the summer of 2021 and he played 34 times in the Scottish Championship.
Since signing for the Cards in the summer of 2023 Akinola has made 76 appearances and scored six goals. He also captained the side for the final two matches of the 2024-25 campaign.
Jody Brown said: “I spoke to Tunji about extending within a month or two of starting my role at the club back in December.
“He is a reliable, consistent, versatile and low maintenance team player - durable, and a really important part of the jigsaw puzzle.
“I speak on behalf of the entire football department when I say we are happy to have him on board.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.