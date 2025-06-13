A company in Farnham will be involved in the creation of Woking Football Club’s kit over the next three seasons, writes Jonnie Green.
LS4 Teamwear, based at the Riverside Park industrial estate in Dogflud Way, offers “a full and comprehensive embroidery, print and design service”.
The other partner working on Woking’s new strips will be Errea, who supply kits to clubs including Woking’s National League rivals Aldershot Town and Eastleigh, plus Championship sides Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United.
In a statement, the club said: “Woking Football Club is delighted to announce Errea as our new official technical partner for the next three seasons.
“Founded in 1988, the Italian company has quickly established itself as a leading sportswear brand at both domestic and international levels, combining high-quality products with attention to detail and excellent customer service.
“LS4 is a sportswear company based in Farnham that supports sports clubs from grassroots through to the professional level and is a partner to the National League. It also works extensively with the military and in the education sector.”
Jon Haile, of Errea Sport, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Woking FC. We have worked closely with the club and LS4 to create bright and fresh new kits that also respect the club’s traditions.
“This coincides with the start of an important and exciting period in the club’s history. Everyone at Errea is looking forward to the next three seasons working together to bring success both on and off the pitch.”
Scott Lamont, of LS4 Teamwear, added: “We are looking forward to working closely with all at the club over the coming three seasons to deliver fully bespoke playing kits and a wide-ranging offering for the retail team, and supporting the academy sides as they move forward.
“Work has been ongoing for some time behind the scenes, designing the playing kits for season 2025-26. We hope the supporters are pleased with the results; we think they look fantastic.”
Robin Byrne, of Woking Football Club, said: “Our goal was to deliver a bespoke home and away kit for our first team that reflected our club’s identity and heritage and offered a high-quality product at a fair price to our supporters.
“Just as important was finding a partner who could provide exceptional customer service. This team met all our expectations and more. We’re proud to be working with Errea Sport and LS4 Teamwear, and we’re excited to share the new designs with our fans.”
The new partnership will also see the launch of a new online store and a redesign of the Laithwaite Community Stadium club shop. The new match and training kits will be revealed soon.
