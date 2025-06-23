A former Woking player who died recently will be honoured at the club’s first memorial fixture of the 2025-26 season.
Shaun Woods, who was born in 1943, represented the Cards during the 1960s, which the club said remained “a source of great pride and happy memories” throughout his life.
He visited the Laithwaite Community Stadium in 2019, when he met the squad and Geoff Chapple.
A club spokesperson said: “Shaun will be warmly remembered by many supporters, and our thoughts are particularly with his wife Pauline, two children and three grandchildren at this sad time.”
