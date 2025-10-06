Harry Beautyman buried a late penalty to earn a draw for the Cards as Truro City picked up their first point away from home in the National League.
Against the run of play Truro found themselves a goal behind for much of the fixture, with a first half strike from Woking skipper Beautyman separating the sides.
Chance after chance went begging as Truro pushed for an equaliser, which ultimately arrived when Will Dean struck the ball into the roof of the net 13 minutes from time to notch his third goal of the campaign.
But then the two sides traded goals in the dying embers, with Zac Bell’s 87th minute strike for Truro cancelled out by Beautyman’s penalty seconds later.
The visitors almost scored in the first minute at a blustery Laithwaite Community Stadium. Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, with brother Alex watching in the stands, caused havoc with a long throw to Luke Jephcott, whose shot whistled narrowly wide of Will Jaaskelainen’s goal.
Woking posed a threat on the break, with Sam Sanders having to expertly execute a sliding tackle inside the box to deny the advancing Olly Sanderson.
Pressure from Truro was relentless and Oxlade-Chamberlain got on the end of a corner at the far post but was unable to keep his effort on target.
But midway through the half Beautyman swept Woking ahead with a strike from inside the box.
The game then became a battle of attrition in the middle of the park. Truro had a chance but Jaaskelainen made an unorthodox save to deny Jephcott just before half-time.
Truro continued to create opportunities after the break and Jaaskelainen made a miraculous stop to keep out Jephcott, with Connor Riley-Lowe’s follow-up also prevented from crossing the line by a staunch rearguard action.
A total of 195 Truro fans made the long journey from Cornwall to roar on their team in a crowd of 2,052, but they were frustrated again as Dom Johnson-Fisher raced forward only to bring another good stop out of Jaaskelainen.
The rebound fell at the feet of Dean but his fierce effort was somehow blocked on the line by Jamie Andrews.
Aiden Marsh replaced Riley-Lowe as Truro switched to a flat back four in their chase for an equaliser. Multiple attempts were denied by an overworked Woking defence which finally buckled when Dean turned home Johnson-Fisher’s delivery into the box.
Woking bounced straight up the other end and forced Dan Lavercombe into two sensational saves, then Truro went on the attack and edged ahead. A shot cannoned back off the post and Bell struck the rebound past Jaaskelainen.
But Truro’s celebrations were short-lived. Referee Callum Walchester adjudged Lavercombe to have committed a foul in the box and Beautyman struck his penalty straight down the middle to equalise for Woking and bring to an end a breathless encounter played out in the eye of Storm Amy.
Truro: Lavercombe, Law, Sanders, Dean, Bell, Riley-Lowe (Marsh 69), Rooney, Johnson-Fisher, Hasani, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jephcott (Kite 90). Substitutes not used: Donnellan, Kinsey, Love-Holmes, Sanogo, Stone.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Richards (Osude 67), Okoli, Tunji Akinola (Odusina 80), Hinds, Drewe, Beautyman, Andrews, Turner (Forster-Caskey 80), Sanderson, O’Brien (Kelly 45). Substitutes not used: Timmy Akinola, Norcott, Ward.
Tom Howe
