Guildford City won 4-2 at home to Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
There was little between the sides in the first period with half chances at either end.
Early on City keeper Marvin Wood was called on to save smartly, while the lively Joel Oppong reached the byline where he was crowded out. Kai Zini forced Casuals keeper Mo Maan into a diving save.
City newcomer Abdullah Selloum forced Maan into another diving save although his effort lacked power.
On 16 minutes Casuals went ahead. A deep free kick into the box found Clayton Alonso and his header nestled into the far corner.
A through ball put Zini into space on the right but the advancing Maan blocked his attempted lob.
Guildford equalised just before the break. Maan’s clearance went straight to Tyrese Agbontaen who drove goalwards. Maan had a second attempt at the ball, but the ball ricocheted towards goal where Agbontaen tucked the ball home.
In the final moments of the first half Selloum fired powerfully just wide of the post.
City took the lead on 55 minutes. Oppong reached the byline, and Selloum was on hand to net from six yards.
The visitors’ luck was out moments later when Rafael Barbosa’s low effort hit the inside of the post and was cleared.
Guildford were looking lively and after an interchange of passes Selloum burst through a gap where he was brought down. A penalty was awarded which was converted by Oppong. The same combination of players linked up again but Maan saved well at Selloum’s feet.
On 82 minutes City scored their fourth. A cross from the left was headed home by Alex McLean.
Kiyo Brown netted at the back post for Casuals in stoppage time but Guildford had enough about them to claim the points.
By Barry Underwood
