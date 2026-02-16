Nine-man Guildford City fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Abbey Rangers in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Despite another spirited performance, Guildford once again slipped to defeat and with only seven league matches remaining the need for points is becoming rather urgent.
Abbey are chasing a play-off place, but despite the side’s respective league positions the first half was an even affair.
Abbey’s Joden Trickett headed on to the roof of the net early on, but for City Joel Oppong saw a shot well blocked after good approach play. Kai Zini’s effort on the turn lacked power.
On 32 minutes George Hyde saved acrobatically for City, but the home side were certainly holding their own.
Five minutes later came the first of two defining moments. An Abbey shot struck Callum Hope on the goal line. The referee judged that it was deliberate handball. A penalty was awarded and Hope was shown a red card. Trickett netted the penalty and Abbey were ahead.
But in the minutes leading up to the half-time whistle City had a golden spell. Oppong’s shot was well saved for corner, and Ben Drake was on hand to head home City’s equaliser.
Despite being down to ten men in the second half City were still well in the game, and Zini fired an effort just over the bar.
On 67minutes Abbey scored their second when Adam Sewell headed home from a corner.
With ten minutes remaining Guildford were reduced to nine players when debutant Jack Lillie was dismissed for kicking the ball at an opponent.
In stoppage time City had an excellent chance to equalise, but Sonny Cooper’s header was straight at Abbey goalkeeper Cairo Richards. At the other end Alexander Nwadike spectacularly cleared off his goal line and 2-1 remained the final score.
By Barry Underwood
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.