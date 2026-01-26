Guildford City slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
City’s improved form suffered a setback at the New Defence courtesy of a Cobi Acquaye hat-trick.
Guildford had their moments, especially in the first half, but a below-par performance after the break saw the home side maintain their play-off push.
On an understandably heavy pitch after days of heavy rain the going was tough for both sides.
City’s Joel Oppong led the home defence a merry dance early on with his runs into the box, although Guildford couldn’t get on the scoresheet.
The visitors had good possession and George Burgess-Allen and Naison O’Neill saw efforts saved.
It was Guildford who took the lead on 31 minutes, and a cracking goal it was. Oppong offloaded the ball to Kai Zini, whose effort dipped into the top corner.
Minutes later City felt they should have had a penalty when Oppong went down heavily in the box but the match official thought otherwise.
On 37 minutes the score was level when the tall figure of Acquaye headed home at the back post.
Minutes before the half-time whistle Burgess-Allen’s low shot was well saved by Horley keeper Sam Saward, and at the break City had narrowly shaded the half.
The second period was a different story with City continually under pressure.
There were isolated good moments for City and Tyrese Agbontaen shot wide from long range.
For all their possession and territory Horley had largely been limited to long-range efforts which hadn’t worried Marvin Wood in the City goal.
The hosts took the lead on 83 minutes when Acquaye headed home from close range.
Four minutes later Acquaye completed his hat-trick, shooting low into the corner from the edge of the box.
By Barry Underwood
