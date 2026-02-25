Ten-man Guildford City slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Fleet opened the game strongly with Sam Bartlett shooting just wide, and young Adam Withers in City’s goal saving a long-range effort.
Guildford responded well and Fleet’s goalkeeper Sam Gray reacted well to save Alex McLean’s powerful shot.
On 12 minutes the impressive Tyrese Agbontaen cut in from the right and his low effort was saved at full stretch by Gray with the loose ball just evading the lurking Joel Oppong.
George Burgess-Allen was finding plenty of space in the attacking third and his long-range effort took a deflection just past the post.
On 30 minutes City scored the goal they very much deserved. Following a corner the ball fell in the box to new signing Bertie Saunders who shot into the corner of the net.
The visitors were playing some impressive football, but the second half was a totally different affair.
There were still good moments for City. Naison O’Neill found space for a shot which lacked power and didn’t worry Gray.
Fleet’s equaliser came on 53 minutes when a corner sailed through the goalmouth and went into the net off a defender.
Guildford were then reduced to ten men when the influential Burgess-Allen was shown a straight red for a dangerous tackle.
This immediately gave the home side momentum and set City back on their heels.
In the 80th minute Abdullah Selloum won a challenge and at the end of a scintillating run his low effort was tipped round the post by Gray.
Fleet then scored their second when Alex MacAllister converted Bartlett’s cross.
In the seventh minute of stoppage Charlie Postance shot home to make it 3-1 to the hosts and further enhance Fleet’s play-off push.
By Barry Underwood
