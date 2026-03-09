Woking produced an impressive performance to beat Tamworth 3-1 in the National League and earn a first victory under interim managers Craig Ross, Jake Hyde and Dale Gorman.
Goals from Olly Sanderson, Aiden O’Brien and Matt Ward fired the Cards to an excellent win in front of a crowd of 1,857 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Ross, Hyde and Gorman made three changes to the side which drew 2-2 at Boston United, with Tunji Akinola and Joe Gbode missing out through suspension and Timmy Akinola only fit enough for the bench. In came Timi Odusina, Roy Syla and Matt Ward.
A fast start from the Cards saw them have the better of the opening chances, and the hosts nearly took the lead in the fourth minute when Jamie Andrews’ back-post header was saved by Tamworth keeper Jas Singh.
Singh denied an acrobatic effort from Harry Beautyman in the seventh minute, while moments later Ward’s attempt from range was heading for the bottom right-hand corner until Singh saved once again.
Woking took the lead in the 16th minute when a delivery was headed back into the goalmouth, where Sanderson controlled before taking aim, slotting into the bottom left-hand corner to net his third in two games.
The closest the Cards came to a second before the break was from a 36th-minute counter-attack, which, somehow, saw Tamworth block the initial effort, with Andrews’ follow-up from outside the area saved by Singh.
Woking won a free kick in a promising position just outside the box early in the second half, but Andrews’ deflected effort was kept out by Singh.
It didn’t take long for the Cards to double their advantage, with an excellent delivery from Andrews in the 55th minute being fired home first-time at the back post by the arriving O’Brien to make it 2-0.
Sanderson almost netted his second of the afternoon shortly afterwards, when he headed Ward’s delivery narrowly over the bar in the 61st minute. Andrews was the next to go close, as he let fly in the 64th minute, but his close-range effort fell wide of the left-hand post.
Tamworth reduced their deficit in the 69th minute, with an effort smashed into the roof of the net from the goalmouth by Daniel Creaney. Moments later, Oli Lynch found himself through on goal, forcing an excellent save from Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen, with a dive to his left seeing Jaaskelainen get a strong hand to the close-range effort.
Woking kept their composure and scored a third to seal the points. It was Ward who put the game to bed in the 85th minute, after he did well to hold possession in the penalty area, before he left Singh no chance with his strike.
A lengthy stoppage-time period saw a milestone 50th Woking appearance for Tariq Hinds, while Kian Pennant came off the bench to make his debut for the Cards.
Despite the 12 additional minutes, the Lambs couldn’t trouble Jaaskelainen, with the full-time whistle confirming a fine home victory for the Cards.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Drewe, Richards, Okoli, Odusina, Andrews, Beautyman (Hinds 91), O’Brien (Turner 84), Ward (Pennant 97), Syla (Timmy Akinola 97), Sanderson.
Unused substitutes: Ross, Forster-Caskey.
Attendance: 1,857.
By Holly Porter
