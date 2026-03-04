Woking drew 2-2 at Boston United in the National League in interim manager Craig Ross’ first game in charge.
Olly Sanderson’s first-half double was enough to earn the Cards a share of the spoils at the Jakemans Community Stadium.
The Cards were quick out of the traps and nearly took the lead in the second minute when Harry Beautyman’s volley from outside the box went just over the bar.
Woking did go ahead a minute later when Aiden O’Brien’s effort was saved by Boston keeper Dan Cameron and Sanderson turned in the rebound.
The Cards nearly doubled their advantage on 25 minutes when Aaron Drewe delivered a promising cross from the left, but it just evaded his team-mates.
Woking went close again ten minutes later when Beautyman’s cross found Sanderson in the box, but his header went narrowly wide.
The Pilgrims got back on level terms in the 38th minute when Tom Cursons lashed his finish home into the roof of the net past Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
Woking regained the lead six minutes later when Joe Gbode broke from his own half into Boston’s half before finding O’Brien, whose shot deflected off Sanderson and crawled past Cameron to make it 2-1, with Sanderson claiming the goal to score his second of the night.
Ross made a substitution at half-time, with Roy Syla replacing Timmy Akinola.
Syla nearly made an instant impact on 48 minutes when he let fly from outside the box and his effort went just over the bar.
Boston equalised for a second time in the 63rd minute when Frankie Maguire fired home to make it 2-2.
The Cards nearly regained the lead three minutes later when Sanderson found Beautyman in the area, but his sliding attempt went wide.
Neither side were able to find a winner as honours finished even.
