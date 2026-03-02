Woking have sacked manager Neal Ardley following their FA Trophy exit at National League North outfit Marine.
The Cards have also lost six of their past nine National League games, which has seen the side slip from being within touching distance of the play-off positions in mid-December to being in the bottom half of the table and dangerously close to the relegation zone.
Saturday’s 1-0 FA Trophy quarter-final defeat at Marine proved the final straw for the Cards, who have relieved Ardley and assistant manager Simon Bassey of their duties with immediate effect.
Former AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Solihull Moors and York City manager Ardley took charge at the Laithwaite Community Stadium in December 2024 with the club in 19th place in the National League.
Ardley improved results and successfully kept the Cards in the National League last season, securing a 15th-place position in the division, and his side had an encouraging first half of this campaign.
However, Woking have won only two of their past nine league fixtures and have slipped down the table.
Craig Ross, Jake Hyde and Dale Gorman have been placed in interim charge of the side.
Woking chairman Todd Johnson said: “We’ve reached the conclusion that it’s time to make a change.
“Ultimately, this is a results-oriented business, and the results did not match our ambitions.
“Our focus is on building a positive, club-oriented, winning culture.
“We believe in this group of players and in creating the right environment for them to play with confidence, intent and ambition.
“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Neal and Simon for their contributions over the past 14 months, particularly their role in helping to stabilise the club during a challenging period upon their arrival in December 2024, and wishes them both every success in the future.
“The wider staff structure and football framework remain in place, ensuring continuity as we move forward. In the interim Craig Ross, Jake Hyde and Dale Gorman will take charge of the team.”
