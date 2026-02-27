Woking managing director Robin Byrne has issued a statement following the postponement of Wednesday night’s National League game at home to Solihull Moors.
The game at the Laithwaite Community Stadium was postponed by the match referee just over an hour before kick-off, following a pitch inspection.
Bryne said: “This is an extremely difficult situation for everyone connected to the club. Both teams trained on the pitch and were prepared to play. Both managers indicated their willingness for the match to go ahead. Ultimately, however, the referee’s decision was made on safety grounds, and that decision is always final.
“I want to acknowledge our supporters, home and away, including those who made the long journey from Solihull. You travelled in good faith and had every reason to expect a game of football. I am genuinely sorry. Two consecutive late postponements are deeply frustrating, and I fully understand the anger and disappointment many of you feel.
“Around 95 per cent of the pitch is in good condition. The issue is confined to a severely damaged goalmouth area that deteriorated significantly during the Macclesfield fixture, played in torrential conditions on an already saturated surface. That provides context, but it does not change the reality that the area has not recovered as we anticipated.
“It is important that supporters know this situation has not arisen through inaction or lack of investment. During the off-season, we appointed a new full-time groundskeeper and committed significant resources to improving the surface. The drainage system has been serviced, specialist machinery has been regularly hired to assist recovery, and substantial investment has been made in treatment, fertilisation, and ongoing maintenance throughout the season.
“Despite those efforts, what we are currently doing is not delivering the outcome required. That is on us.
“We will be engaging external experts to conduct a further full assessment and advise on immediate and longer-term solutions. We are determined to resolve this properly and decisively.
“I am acutely aware of the financial, competitive and reputational impact of these postponements. Most importantly, I understand what it means for our supporters, who plan their weeks around these fixtures.
“I would also ask that frustration not be directed toward members of staff who are working tirelessly in extremely challenging conditions. Everyone at this football club cares deeply about getting this right.
“We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to fix this issue. Thank you for your patience and your continued support.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.