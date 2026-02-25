Woking's National League game at home to Solihull Moors tonight (Wednesday, February 25) was postponed by the match referee just over an hour before kick-off, following a pitch inspection.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course.
A Woking FC statement said: “Woking Football Club can confirm that tonight’s Enterprise National League fixture against Solihull Moors has been postponed following a pitch inspection, carried out by the match official.
“The club is disappointed to be making this announcement and offers its sincerest and unreserved apologies to our loyal supporters and those travelling from Solihull. We fully understand the inconvenience, frustration and expense that a late postponement causes, particularly to away fans who have already arrived.
“Details of the rearranged fixture will be communicated in due course. Supporters who have purchased tickets are advised to retain them, as further information regarding ticket validity and any refund process will be confirmed as soon as possible.
“Once again, we sincerely apologise to all affected. We share your disappointment and thank you for your continued patience, understanding and unwavering support.”
