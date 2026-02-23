Woking slipped to a 3-0 defeat at league leaders Rochdale in the National League.
Kyron Gordon and Mani Dieseruvwe put Jimmy McNulty’s men two goals to the good at the break, before the latter netted a second-half penalty to wrap up the three points and keep Dale at the top of the league.
Cards boss Neal Ardley made five changes from the game against Sutton United, with Joe Gbode, Aiden O’Brien, Roy Syla, Aaron Drewe and Timi Odusina coming into the starting line-up.
The hosts made a fast start and had the ball in the back of the net inside four minutes. However, Dieseruvwe was flagged offside after turning home Callum Perry’s delivery.
The striker then dragged an effort from the edge of the area narrowly wide, before Devante Rodney had a low effort held by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen at the second attempt.
Rochdale took the lead in the 27th minute when Joe Pritchard sent a corner to the back post, where Gordon timed his run perfectly to power a header home.
Eight minutes later, the lead was doubled. A move built from the back led to Ryan East playing a ball into the feet of Dieseruvwe, who took a touch out of his feet away from his marker, before slotting into the bottom corner.
The Cards didn’t threaten the high flyers, with Rochdale keeper Oliver Whatmuff’s only action being a dragged shot wide of his goal, by O’Brien.
The third and final goal came when Dale were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute, when former Cardinal Dan Moss was tripped as he attempted to shoot.
Dieseruvwe stepped up and dispatched clinically for his second of the game.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.