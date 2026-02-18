Woking slipped to a 2-1 defeat at ten-man Sutton United in the National League.
The hosts made a rapid start, taking the lead in the fourth minute after excellent play down the left-hand side saw Kai Jennings given the ball inside the box. He cut past his defender and fired past Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
Woking almost found an immediate response when a dangerous Jamie Andrews long throw eventually found Chin Okoli, but his low effort went just wide.
They would however have their equaliser just ten minutes after conceding when an awful pass in the U’s own penalty area was intercepted and Jack Turner was on hand to fire low past Chris Haigh.
Sutton then had the ball in the net again but the flag had long gone up for offside, before a slick Woking counter ended in Matt Ward picking out Harry Beautyman, but his looping header was well held by Haigh.
The hosts retook the lead when Woking just couldn’t clear their lines and eventually the ball fell to Brandon Njoku, who swept home into the bottom corner.
Another twist came on the half-hour mark when an inch perfect Beautyman diagonal found Ward in space, who was taken out by Haigh. Referee Dean Watson brandished the red card and Sutton were down to ten men and had to bring on their second choice keeper, David Azaiya.
Woking began to dominate the ball and a superb move ended with Caleb Richards curling the ball just wide of the near post. Despite this, they went into half-time a goal down, but a man up.
Barely a minute into the second half, Woking should have levelled the game up. Turner’s cross was into a good area and Richards attacked the ball, but his header was just over the bar.
Sutton nearly found a moment of brilliance when Lewis Simper, who had been off the pitch receiving treatment, curled a strike against Jaaskelainen’s crossbar and the rebound was smothered by the Finn.
Neal Ardley responded with four substitutions as Roy Syla, Louis Flower, Aiden O’Brien and Joe Gbode entered the pitch with Woking desperate for something to change in the game. Despite this, it was Sutton who had another golden chance to make it three when Simper’s driving run ended in him squaring to Besart Topalloj, who blazed over.
Jermaine Francis then pounced on a loose ball before driving forwards and forcing a good low save from Jaaskelainen as the ten men threatened yet again. Yet another Sutton chance ended in Kwaku Donkor being the unlucky man to fire wide as nothing continued to change for the Cards.
Nothing would change for Ardley’s side, as a poor display against ten men for an hour of the game ended with the U’s deserved winners.
By Will Bewsey
