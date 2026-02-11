Woking manager Neal Ardley praised his side’s professionalism after they won 2-0 at Truro City.
The Cards produced a solid display in wet and windy conditions to pick up all three points in Cornwall.
“The team talk was about being away from home at Truro on a wet and windy night in the middle of February and how we were going to need grit and determination,” said Ardley.
“We knew the unglamorous side of the game needed to be done properly.
“Up until we scored the goals we lacked quality in the final third. Our final pass or final finish was a little bit off the mark.
“The whole team had to defend properly and I thought we did that. We defended our box well.
“If you do the ugly side of the game well you give yourself a chance, and then we had two moments at the end and end up taking the points.”
Louis Flower and Jack Turner scored Woking’s goals in the final ten minutes after coming on in the 80th minute, and Ardley was delighted with the impact his substitutes made.
“The substitutions worked because we scored two goals but that's no slight on the people that were on the pitch – they were doing a good job,” said Ardley.
“It was about trying to bring a freshness and an energy as we were against the wind in the second half and Truro were trying to get long throws in our box.
”We needed to bring a little bit more zip to our attack and that's what we tried to do. You never know if it's going to work but it was two great goals from the lads.
“We weren’t sure whether Louis could play a part but he wanted to and he did well for us. I’m delighted for him.”
