Woking head groundsman Jordan Buckland admitted it was no surprise that Saturday’s National League game at home to Boreham Wood was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Following an inspection carried out last Friday (February 6), the match official deemed the playing surface at the Laithwaite Community Stadium unplayable after persistent rainfall in the local area – with more expected to come.
The Cards’ previous scheduled National League home match against Yeovil Town on Saturday, January 24, was also postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The safety of players, officials and supporters remain the club’s priority, and the decision to postpone the Boreham Wood match was made in consultation with the National League.
Buckland admitted the Boreham Wood postponement did not come as a surprise, and explained the challenge circumstances his team have faced after all the recent rainfall.
“The recent weather has had such a big impact on the club over the past few weeks,” said Buckland.
“We've experienced an exceptional amount of rainfall. Since the start of January we've recorded around 130mm of rain – which made it one of the wettest Januarys on record.
“That level of rainfall in such a short amount of time has had a major effect on the pitch.
“The amount of rain that has fallen means outflow becomes a real challenge.
“All the surrounding rivers are at extremely high water levels at the moment, which means the water table below the surface is also very high.
“What that means is even when you do everything right on the pitch the water has nowhere to go.
“Since the home game against Yeovil was unfortunately called off we've carried out as much work as we possibly can.
“We did verti-draining to break up the compaction of the soil and get air in there. We've also used an Air2G2 machine, which gets into the soil and breaks it up to hopefully help the water move away.
“Despite those efforts, with the water table being so high and the high river levels the pitch hasn't really had a chance to recover.
“The water table remains high so the outflow is extremely limited.
“At this stage the priority is preserving the pitch and most importantly protecting our players as well as the visiting players who come to play us.
“We know how frustrating it can be for supporters, but we really appreciate their patience and understanding.
“We're monitoring the conditions daily and will be ready as soon as the pitch is ready to play on.”
A rearranged date for the Boreham Wood fixture will be announced in due course. Tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rescheduled match. Supporters who are unable to attend the rearranged fixture will be advised of refund procedures once the new date is confirmed, and can email [email protected] for further information.
Anyone who has any questions regarding potential date changes or hospitality information should email [email protected] for further details.
Woking Football Club have apologised for any inconvenience caused by the Boreham Wood postponement.
The Cards are scheduled to host Altrincham at the Laithwaite Community Stadium in the National League on Saturday, February 14 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.