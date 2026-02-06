Woking have confirmed that 20-year-old on-loan striker Ashley Boatswain has returned to his parent club, Ipswich Town.
Boatswain made his debut for the Cards against Brackley Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round in October, scoring in the 1-1 draw. He went on to score four more goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “As I said when we extended Ashley’s stay, his numbers were excellent – five goals and one assist in seven starts shows development in terms of the numbers from his first loan at Fylde.
“He is a good young man, who enjoyed his time here, and we enjoyed having him.
“However, it’s important for his continued development to be playing. His game time has been heavily reduced with the addition of Joe Gbode and the return to a front three rather than the two recently.
“I spoke with Ipswich and we mutually agreed it’ll be good for Ashley to go back, but I’d fully expect him to go out on loan to another club.
“Thank you to Ipswich Town – their support of the player at games and their communication with ourselves has been excellent. The relationship we have with them is very much appreciated.”
