Woking manager Neal Ardley was disappointed with his side’s defending after they lost 4-2 at Forest Green Rovers.
“I thought in the first half we were really good in spells,” said Ardley.
“Forest Green were relentless in their pressure and the way they tried to come at us – which we knew was coming.
“Our gameplan was to break fast. Our first goal and a couple of other chances came from that in the first half.
“When we got two or three passes in, moved it quickly and ran quickly we looked good, but I’m really disappointed with the goals we conceded.
“We can't come away from home and concede four goals, no matter how much pressure Forest Green put on us.
“All the goals we conceded are really poor – and that's very unlike us.
“The first goal has come from a set piece – it was a poor goal to concede.
“We then give away a free kick which goes through the wall for the second goal. I can't justify that or make any excuse for that.
“The wall needs to stand firm but the ball goes between them and deflects in – that gave Forest Green the lift they needed to keep coming at us.
“For the third goal only Forest Green’s centre-forward reacts to a deflected ball – everyone else was surprised. It’s poor defending and it can't happen.
“For the fourth goal we pull out of a tackle and Forest Green’s player hits a 25-yard shot that goes in.
“If I look at all four goals they're goals I don't associate this team with – defensively we've been quite sound.
“We've come away from home and scored two goals but we've conceded four really poor goals.
“We've shown in spells we can be a good team, but we can't concede poor goals. We need to make sure this is a one-off.”
