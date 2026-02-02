New Woking signing Joe Gbode was delighted to make an immediate impact after scoring on his debut for the Cards.
Gbode scored in the third minute as Woking won 2-1 at Walton & Hersham in the FA Trophy.
“I'm happy with the impact – especially as it's always difficult coming into a new team,” said Gbode.
“I feel like I've settled in well, and that's helped me a lot.
“The manager has helped me to improve my game in the short time I've been here, so it's been good so far.
“I've got experience playing wide left and I've always been told that when you're playing out wide and the ball comes in the box you have to be in the box.
“The ball came into the box and it was not an easy finish because the ball was bouncing up.
“I had to hit it first time and it came off, so I'm happy with the goal.
“I feel we should have sealed the game in the first half – we had three or four good chances.
“At half-time the gaffer told us that Walton & Hersham were going to come at us strongly, and that's exactly what they did.
“I feel we took our foot off the gas and lacked energy in the second half, and that's something we need to work on going into the future because better teams will punish us for not taking our chances and having a lacklustre second half.”
Gbode is happy with how he has settled in at the Cards after joining the club on loan.
“I wanted somewhere to go and play football and when I watched Woking playing against Hartlepool that convinced me to come here – I was very impressed with what I saw,” he said.
“I'm happy to be here. Training is good and I'm enjoying my football so far.”
