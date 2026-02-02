Woking reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 win at Southern League Premier South leaders Walton & Hersham in the fifth round proper on Saturday.
The Cards got off to the dream start and took the lead in the third minute when Aaron Drewe’s ball found Joe Gbode, who fired home on his Woking debut.
Gbode nearly scored his second of the afternoon on 11 minutes when he cut in from the left-hand side, but his effort was saved by Walton & Hersham keeper Jos Barker.
The Cards doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Matt Ward’s looping cross found Aiden O’Brien, who headed home.
Ward then got himself into a promising shooting position on 42 minutes, but his effort went over the bar.
The hosts nearly pulled a goal back two minutes later through Mason Obeng, but he was denied by an excellent save from Cards keeper Craig Ross.
Woking manager Neal Ardley made his first substitution of the afternoon in the 64th minute, with Tariq Hinds replacing goalscorer Gbode. Another change followed eight minutes later, with Roy Syla replacing Timmy Akinola.
The hosts pulled a goal back on 74 minutes when Dawid Rogalski fired in to make it 2-1.
The Cards nearly restored their two-goal advantage two minutes later when Ward’s cross found O’Brien, but his header was well saved by Barker.
Walton & Hersham were then reduced to ten men in the 79th minute when Stefan Parkes was sent off.
Ardley made a triple change on 81 minutes, with Ashley Boatswain, Josh Osude and Jack Turner replacing Olly Sanderson, Ward and O’Brien.
Boatswain received a yellow card a minute later, but the Cards managed to see out the rest of the game to seal their spot in the quarter-finals and move one step closer to Wembley.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.