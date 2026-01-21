Woking manager Neal Ardley praised his side’s first-half performance after they won 2-1 at home to Macclesfield in the fourth round proper of the FA Trophy.
The Cards led 2-0 at half-time, but had to hang on after a Macclesfield fightback in the second half.
“The first half was really good,” said Ardley.
“The second half became scrappy as the pitch deteriorated.
“Credit to Macclesfield – they played the conditions better than us in the second half. They spun it in, put a bit of pace on and had runners.
“I thought we had some mad moments where we let Macclesfield in – Craig Ross has done well with one save in the first half and a couple in the second half.
“As the game worn on we had a five-minute spell from the 77th minute to the 82nd minute where it was madness and we nearly lost the game.
“Craig saved us with a penalty save and we ended up battling and riding our luck.
“The second half became really tough and we didn't manage the game as well as Macclesfield did.
“We're in the hat and that was what it was all about in a tough fixture.”
Ardley made five changes to the side which lost at Wealdstone, with starts for Ross, Timi Odusina, Matt Ward, Tariq Hinds and Jack Turner, and Ardley was happy with the quintet’s performances.
“I haven't got a best 11 – any of these boys can play any week,” said Ardley.
“We've got loads of games coming up – the boys need to be fit. Hopefully it keeps everyone bubbling away and at it.”
Woking will travel to Walton & Hersham in the next round, and Ardley is expecting a tough test.
“We know how tough it will be,” said Ardley. “We won't take Walton lightly – we'll prepare the best we can.”
