Woking manager Neal Ardley apologised to his side’s supporters after they lost 1-0 at Wealdstone in the National League.
“As a manager I’m hugely disappointed,” said Ardley.
“I picked the same team that won last week against Hartlepool – and played so well and flowed so well – to give them a chance to go and do the same again.
“We got a completely opposite performance. We were flat – there was a lack of energy.
“I don't think the pitch is an excuse because Wealdstone ran a lot harder – they glided over it and we didn't.
“Wealdstone are an athletic team and we never coped with it at any point in the game.
“When we did get our shape and got some moments where we got in good positions we turned the ball over with needless passes or poor quality.
“It was a really bad day at the office.
“Even the substitutes we brought on never had any impact – we wanted energy, movement and running.
“The boys that were on looked like they were flagging – it was a really disappointing day.
“To a man, including the substitutes, we weren't at it.
“Losing is one thing, but the performance was so poor.
“I thought our quality was really poor in the first half.
“We got in some great moments where our shape had worked and we turned the ball over, but when you keep giving the ball away people stop running forward.
“We talked at half-time about how we break the cycle and who was going to be composed enough to find the pass.
“Twenty minutes into the second half we looked really leggy and looked like we didn't have much in us.
“I felt a little ashamed by the performance – I apologise to the fans. We need to bounce back as a group.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.