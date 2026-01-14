Woking have announced the signing of free agent Roy Syla on a deal until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old midfielder began his career with Barnet at the age of 12, and progressed through the club’s academy before signing a professional contract with the Bees in March 2018.
Syla enjoyed loan spells at Kings Langley and Hampton & Richmond Borough before he was released by the Bees.
Syla joined the B team at Premier League club Brentford in 2021, before joining Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United on a free transfer in 2023. He made 40 appearances and scored two goals for the Honest Men in all competitions.
After a trial with Boavista, Syla made two appearances for Albanian Kategoria Superiore club Bylis.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “The opportunity to bring Roy into train with us came via a conversation with an agent about somebody else, but I’m glad it did.
“His attitude and approach to being here for the past six weeks has been impressive, and had it not been for the depth we have in his position, we would have made this decision much sooner.
“He’s a good footballer, and with Jake Forster-Caskey’s calf injury we all had great confidence in him adding something – there was no need to look elsewhere.
“Roy has already integrated into the group, already earned their respect and has a good appreciation of what the manager expects.”
