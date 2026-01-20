Woking reached the fifth round proper of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 win at home to National League North outfit Macclesfield in the fourth round proper.
Olly Sanderson’s first-half double fired the Cards to victory in front of a crowd of 1,144 at a wet and windy Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Cards were quick out of the blocks and took the lead in the seventh minute. Jack Turner whipped in an excellent cross from the right which found Matt Ward, who laid the ball back to Sanderson, who produced a composed finish past Macclesfield keeper Max Dearnley.
Woking nearly doubled their advantage two minutes later when Tariq Hinds drove into the box and hit a low shot which was well blocked.
The Silkmen won a free kick in dangerous position just outside the box on 13 minutes, but James Edmondson fired his effort over the bar.
The hosts were straight back on the front foot and created a good chance a minute later when Ward found Turner in the box, whose shot was deflected behind for a corner. The resulting set piece picked out Jamie Andrews, whose glancing header went wide.
The conditions were particularly wet and windy, and Edmondson tried his luck for the visitors in the 23rd minute with a speculative volley from 25 yards out which went over the bar.
The Silkmen had an excellent chance on 33 minutes when Max Woltman was through one-on-one with Woking keeper Craig Ross, who stood tall and made an excellent save.
The Cards then doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Ward got the ball on the right-hand side of the box and cut it back across the box to Sanderson, who confidently smashed his finish home past Dearnley.
The visitors created the first chance of the second half on 49 minutes when D’Mani Mellor got on the end of a ball over the top and drove into the box before hitting his low right-foot shot into the side netting at the near post.
Cards boss Neal Ardley made a triple change in the 65th minute, with Ashley Boatswain, Aiden O’Brien and Josh Osude replacing Sanderson, Timmy Akinola and Ward.
The Silkmen had a big chance in the 72nd minute when Ross came out of his goal and his clearance went straight to Woltman, who fired his shot over the empty net.
Ardley made his fourth substitution of the evening on 76 minutes, when Tunji Akinola replaced Hinds.
The Cards had a chance to go 3-0 up in the 78th minute when Andrews slipped a neat pass through to O'Brien, whose low curling shot was well held by Dearnley.
The Silkmen then went straight down the end of the pitch and Mellor pounced on a loose ball in the box and fired a composed low finish past Ross to make it 2-1.
The visitors then had a golden chance to get back on level terms when they were awarded a penalty on 80 minutes, but Mellor's spot kick was superbly saved by Ross diving low to his right.
The Cards managed to see out the rest of the game to set up a trip to Southern League Premier South outfit Walton & Hersham in the fifth round proper on Saturday, January 31.
Next up for Woking is a home game against Yeovil Town in the National League on Saturday, January 24 (3pm kick-off).
