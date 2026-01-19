Woking lost 1-0 at Wealdstone in the National League.
The Cards created the first chance of the game in the third minute, but Josh Osude’s shot went just wide.
Harry Beautyman tried his luck from outside the box on seven minutes, but his effort was saved by Wealdstone keeper Dante Baptiste.
Woking went close in the 44th minute, but Olly Sanderson’s shot was deflected wide.
Josh Osude fires an effort goalwards (Photo: Phil Fiddes) (Phil Fiddes)
The hosts took the lead on 66 minutes when Anthony Georgiou’s corner was headed home by Deon Woodman.
The Cards nearly equalised in stoppage time when Timmy Akinola’s cross found Jack Turner, whose header was saved by Baptiste.
