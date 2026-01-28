Woking have announced the signing of Joe Gbode on loan from League One outfit Luton Town until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old former Gillingham player joined the Hatters last summer for an undisclosed fee.
Gbode made his first-team debut for Gillingham in November 2021 when he was 16 years old, coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup.
He made his league debut four days later, appearing as a substitute away to Crewe Alexandra.
Gbode went on to score five times for the Gills.
In September 2024 Gbode signed a new contract with Gillingham until the end of the 2026-27 season, with the option of a further year.
After joining Luton a year later, he made his debut for the Hatters as a substitute in a 3-2 home defeat against Plymouth Argyle.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “A former colleague of mine, now at Luton, mentioned Joe to me – which encouraged us to look closer.
“He displayed many of the attributes we were profiling for, especially after the loss of Josh Kelly.
“The data measured him high in many areas at a level above the National League, so we’re confident in his readiness to impact games for us.
“I think had he not already featured for Gillingham and Luton Town this season, he would stay in the English Football League, but rules don’t allow it.
“Joe came to watch one of our recent home games with his family, and feels enthusiastic about the opportunity to come and be part of our group for the second half of this season, which is important.
“Powerful, direct, strong in one against one situations and versatile enough to play down the middle or wide in our favoured systems, I think he’s the kind of player our supporters will enjoy watching.”
By Benjamin Parker
