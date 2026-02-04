Woking slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Forest Green Rovers in the National League.
First-half goals from Olly Sanderson and Joe Gbode gave the Cards a 2-1 lead at half-time, but three unanswered goals in the second half gave the home side all three points in front of a crowd of 1,081 at The Bolt New Lawn.
The Cards were quick out of the traps on a wet night and made the dream start, taking the lead in the tenth minute through Sanderson’s well-taken finish.
Forest Green got back on level terms on 14 minutes when Jayden Clarke’s free kick found Gabe Kircough, who headed in at the back post past Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
The Cards responded perfectly to that setback and regained the lead a minute later when Gbode headed home.
Woking manager Neal Ardley made his first substitution of the evening at half-time, with Aiden O’Brien replacing Gbode.
The home side nearly got back on level terms in the 50th minute when Nick Haughton’s effort rattled the post.
Forest Green did equalise for a second time two minutes later through Haughton, and the hosts took the lead for the first time on 54 minutes through Ricardo Rees’ spectacular volley.
Sanderson almost got the Cards back on level terms in the 62nd minute, but his effort was saved by Forest Green keeper Harry Isted.
Ardley made a triple substitution on 65 minutes, with Josh Osude, Timmy Akinola and Tunji Akinola replacing Tariq Hinds, Roy Syla and Sanderson.
Tom Knowles sealed the three points for Forest Green in the 78th minute, when he fired home to make it 4-2.
Ardley made his fifth and final substitution of the evening three minutes later, with Harry Beautyman replacing Jack Turner.
Forest Green held on, though, as the Cards fell to an away defeat.
