Woking have confirmed the signing of striker Louis Flower on loan from League Two outfit Crawley Town until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old striker joined the Chelsea academy at a young age, before then going on to join the youth setup at Brighton & Hove Albion.
In January 2025, Flower joined National League outfit Gateshead on loan for the remainder of the season. He then joined Crawley Town last summer on a one-year deal, following his release from the Brighton academy.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Louis was on one of our lists following some communication with Crawley a while back.
“With Ash Boatswain returning to Ipswich and some of the approaches we’ve received for our players recently, it was important to identify a versatile forward and be ready to add.
“Louis is mobile, tenacious and uses his body pretty well. He’s quick and carries the ball, but can also play up against central defenders on the last line too.
“He looks a clean striker of the ball, and has three goals and an assist in just five starts (12 appearances) for Crawley.
“He’s a positive addition that can play centrally or wide, and having spoken together, I feel his mindset is in a really healthy place for this loan move.”
