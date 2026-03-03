Woking managing director Robin Byrne has provided an update on the pitch at the Laithwaite Community Stadium ahead of Saturday’s National League game at home to Tamworth (3pm kick-off).
The Cards’ National League game at home to Solihull Moors last Wednesday night (February 25) was postponed by the match official just over an hour before kick-off following a pitch inspection.
Woking’s National League game at home to Altrincham on Saturday, February 14, was also postponed by the appointed match officials just over an hour before kick-off, because of an unplayable pitch.
Byrne said: “We want to provide our supporters with an update on the pitch following our recent pitch developments.
“Since last week’s match was called off, the club has been working extensively with a number of independent specialists to assess the ongoing drainage challenges and the damage sustained in the goalmouth area.
“Work has now been completed in servicing the existing drainage system. This has included using underground camera mapping technology to inspect the entire drainage network, along with high-pressure water jetting to clear blockages and restore the system as effectively as possible.
“In parallel, particular attention has been given to the damaged section of the penalty area by the Seymours Stand, which match officials identified as a safety concern during the past two home fixtures.
“Following a detailed consultation with specialists who have Premier League grounds experience, we approved their recommended course of action. This involved removing the affected goalmouth section entirely and relaying it with a high-quality hybrid turf system similar to those used in top-level stadiums.
“With our past two matches having been postponed, match officials will be invited to assess conditions following completion of the goalmouth repairs on Wednesday, and again on Friday ahead of Saturday’s home fixture.
“We will continue to provide further updates as work progresses in preparation for Saturday’s scheduled match.
“We understand that this has been a difficult period for the club, and we truly appreciate your patience and continued support. Please be assured that we are working tirelessly behind the scenes and doing everything within our power to move the club forward in a positive direction.
“We also recognise how important regular communication is to our supporters. Your passion and loyalty mean a great deal to us, and we remain fully committed to keeping you informed as we continue to make progress.”
