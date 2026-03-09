Woking have signed forward Kian Pennant from Championship side Leicester City on a contract until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old forward joined fellow National League outfit Gateshead on loan from Leicester earlier this season, scoring one goal in 12 appearances.
Pennant made his Woking debut off the bench during Saturday’s win against Tamworth.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Kian’s got elite-level pace and athleticism, he’s left-footed, and he’s a goal threat. He can play wide or central.
“He’s here until the end of the season, perhaps filling the profile that Josh Osude offered, but there’s certainly a possibility of that being extended.”
