Woking conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they earned a creditable 2-2 draw at home to National League high-fliers Boreham Wood.
Craig Ross, Dale Gorman and Jake Hyde took charge of their third game in interim charge of the Cards and made one change to the side which beat Tamworth, with Tariq Hinds replacing the sidelined Aiden O’Brien.
Sam Ashford returned to the bench for Woking following the conclusion of his loan spell at National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond Borough. Academy graduate Kemall Wilson also made the bench.
The away side looked to put their stamp on the game in the opening 20 minutes, but failed to create anything clearcut with Timi Odusina doing superbly to block Matt Rush’s shot.
Boreham Wood took the lead in the 21st minute when Rush was found in the middle for a tap in after good work down the left-hand side from Abdul Abdulmalik.
Woking’s response was positive, and positive play from Matt Ward saw Marley Marshall-Miranda lunge into the forward. After a similarly cynical foul on Hinds earlier in the half, Marshall-Miranda was shown his marching orders for a second yellow card.
Another rash foul from a visiting player, this time Junior Robinson, resulted in a yellow card when he went in high on Jamie Andrews, before somehow Woking didn’t level. First Roy Syla’s free kick was tipped over the bar by Boreham Wood keeper Ted Curd before the resulting corner was headed by Chin Okoli onto the bar, with the ball then hitting the post.
Boreham Wood regathered themselves after taking Robinson off for Tom White, and saw out the lead into half-time.
Woking would level up the game just over ten minutes into the second half when a swift break from Olly Sanderson and Ward saw them combine, with Ward putting in a sumptuous low cross which was prodded over the line by Timmy Akinola for his first goal for the club.
The Cards had their tails up, and after a superb low strike from Andrews struck the post, their next attack saw Hinds dance past two players, combine with Ward and find Sanderson, whose low strike hit the post before the follow up was brilliantly saved by Curd, who put his body on the line.
Another brilliant Curd save denied substitute Harry Beautyman’s header from an excellent Aaron Drewe cross, with the on loan Chelsea stopper stretching to his left to claw the ball away.
It was going to take some fortune to beat Curd, and with 81 minutes gone, a corner from Andrews was headed goalbound by Drewe, with the ball deflecting past Curd courtesy of a man on the line and into the back of the net.
With the visitors now forced to leave space in behind, Jack Turner nailed a strike at goal on the half volley that flew just over the crossbar.
Woking were given a big scare in added time when a ball flashed across goal but wasn’t met by a man in blue in the middle, but the visitors equalised right at the death when a low cross was cleared off a Woking player and into the back of his own net.
A devastating blow at the death for the Cards, but still a point gained against a strong side.
By Will Bewsey
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.