Woking slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to League One outfit Reading in a pre-season friendly in their first match since the departure of manager Jermain Defoe.
Second-half goals from Tyler Sackey and Jacob Brown gave the visitors the win in front of a crowd of 1,498 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium in the first game of Craig Ross and Jake Hyde’s second spell in interim charge of the Cards.
The Royals nearly took the lead in the second minute when Paddy Lane slipped a pass through to Sean Patton, whose powerful effort was tipped over the bar by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
The visitors went close again on 13 minutes when Charlie Savage’s corner found Paudie O’Connor, whose header went just over the bar.
The Cards had their first attempt at goal of the afternoon in the 16th minute when Matt Ward tried his luck from outside the box, but his left-footed effort was held by Royals keeper Jack Stevens.
Woking had an even better chance five minutes later when Ward drove into the box and squared the ball to Aiden O’Brien at the back post, whose close-range effort hit the post from two yards out.
The Royals almost broke the deadlock on 32 minutes when Liam Fraser’s pass found Daniel Kyerewaa at the back post, who forced an excellent double save from Jaaskelainen.
Reading went close again three minutes later when Ashqar Ahmed’s cutback found Patton, whose effort went just wide of the near post.
The visitors had one more opportunity before half-time, when Lane hit his 45th-minute effort straight at Jaaskelainen.
Ross and Hyde made one substitution at half-time, with Ashley Clarke replacing Ward.
The Royals had the first attempt at goal of the second half in the 49th minute when Lane slipped a pass through to Kyerewaa, whose powerful shot was well held by Jaaskelainen.
Ross and Hyde made a double change on the hour mark, with new signing Shadrach Ogie and trialist A replacing Timi Odusina and Caleb Richards.
The Royals took the lead in the 65th minute when Udoka Godwin-Malife’s cutback found Sackey, who stroked his finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Ross and Hyde then made their fourth substitution, with Harrison Sohna replacing Josh Kelly. Woking’s fifth change followed on 73 minutes, with Josh Ayres replacing O’Brien.
The Cards nearly equalised in the 78th minute when Clarke tried his luck, but his effort went over the bar.
The Royals doubled their advantage on 86 minutes when Brown tapped home at the back post from close range.
Next up for Woking is a pre-season friendly at Eastbourne Borough on Saturday, August 1 (3pm kick-off).
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