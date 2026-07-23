Woking manager Jermain Defoe has left his role after just four months in charge.
The 43-year-old former England striker was appointed by the Cards as Neal Ardley’s successor in March but only took charge of six competitive games, winning two, drawing three and losing one as Woking finished tenth in the National League.
The Cards confirmed Defoe’s departure in an official club statement.
Woking FC’s statement said: “Woking Football Club can confirm that the club and first team manager Jermain Defoe have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.
“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Jermain for his contribution during his time at Woking Football Club, and we wish him every success in the future.
“The club remains fully focused on delivering its objectives on and off the pitch. We would like to thank our supporters for their continued support.”
Defoe also posted on Instagram to confirm his departure.
“Following recent discussions, I can confirm that I have mutually agreed to leave my position as manager of Woking FC,” Defoe said in his Instagram post.
“Unfortunately, circumstances have ultimately made it impossible for me to continue in this position.
“I am extremely proud of the work undertaken during my time at the club and genuinely felt that we were building something special.
“I would like to thank Todd Johnson for giving me the opportunity to manage the club.
“I am incredibly grateful to the supporters and, most importantly, the players who I am genuinely gutted for.
“The group is a fantastic one, and I wish the squad every success for the season ahead.
“I’m really disappointed the journey has ended so soon, but I leave with great pride in what Paul Bracewell, Karl Halabi and I were building at the club.
“My time at Woking FC has been an eye-opening managerial experience and one that will undoubtedly make me stronger for the next challenge in my career.”
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